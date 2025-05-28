Left Menu

Resignation Shakes Up Malaysia's Political Landscape

Malaysia's Economy Minister, Rafizi Ramli, resigned after losing a deputy presidency contest in the ruling party to Nurul Izzah Anwar. Rafizi emphasized the importance of leadership transition following democratic principles. His resignation follows the completion of the 13th Malaysia Plan focused on education reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:41 IST
Malaysia's Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli announced his resignation on Wednesday, following a defeat in the deputy presidency race within the People's Justice Party. He lost to Nurul Izzah Anwar, the daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in a party election held the previous week.

Rafizi explained that his loss meant he no longer had the party's mandate to enact its policy agenda, stressing the importance of leaders stepping aside in favor of election victors in democratic systems. The exact role Nurul Izzah might take up in the government remains uncertain as Anwar's office has yet to comment on the resignation.

In office since 2022, Rafizi's tenure culminated with the completion of the 13th Malaysia Plan, which is set to be presented to parliament, advocating for substantial education reform. Despite stepping down, Rafizi expressed hope that the government would continue to promote some of the innovative reforms he championed.

