Macron Advocates for Two-State Solution in Middle East

In a bold declaration, French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his commitment to pursuing a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Addressing the media from Indonesia, Macron insisted that France maintains consistent policies in the Middle East and denied any allegations of double standards.

Diplomats suggest Macron is considering the formal recognition of a Palestinian state, an action that could escalate tensions with Israel and create rifts among Western allies. This potential policy shift signals France's proactive approach to fostering peace and security in the region.

Macron announced plans to co-organize a conference on Gaza with Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place in New York. The conference aims to rejuvenate international efforts to acknowledge both Palestinian and Israeli states and promote lasting peace in the troubled area.