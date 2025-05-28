Left Menu

Macron Advocates for Two-State Solution in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the importance of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, indicating a potential shift towards recognizing Palestine. This move may provoke Israel and cause division among Western nations. Macron plans a conference on Gaza with Saudi Arabia in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:12 IST
Macron Advocates for Two-State Solution in Middle East
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a bold declaration, French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his commitment to pursuing a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Addressing the media from Indonesia, Macron insisted that France maintains consistent policies in the Middle East and denied any allegations of double standards.

Diplomats suggest Macron is considering the formal recognition of a Palestinian state, an action that could escalate tensions with Israel and create rifts among Western allies. This potential policy shift signals France's proactive approach to fostering peace and security in the region.

Macron announced plans to co-organize a conference on Gaza with Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place in New York. The conference aims to rejuvenate international efforts to acknowledge both Palestinian and Israeli states and promote lasting peace in the troubled area.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025