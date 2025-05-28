Left Menu

PM Modi's Mega Boost for Kanpur: Rs 20,900 Crore Development Surge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed arrangements in Kanpur ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit on May 30. The Prime Minister will unveil projects worth Rs 20,900 crore, including the Kanpur Metro section, power substations, and a thermal power extension. Infrastructure and government schemes will also see significant developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:02 IST
PM Modi's Mega Boost for Kanpur: Rs 20,900 Crore Development Surge
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews arrangements (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough inspection of Kanpur's preparations on Wednesday in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival on May 30. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for stringent security measures and seamless coordination across various departments, as officials presented detailed plans outlining logistical and safety arrangements for the high-profile visit.

Prime Minister Modi is set to arrive in Kanpur Nagar to launch development projects worth approximately Rs 20,900 crore. Chief among these is the inauguration of the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central Metro section, a significant component of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 2,120 crore, and featuring 14 stations, five of which are underground.

The Prime Minister will also address power infrastructure needs by laying the foundation for a 220 kV substation under YEIDA in Gautam Buddh Nagar and inaugurating critical 132 kV substations in Greater Noida, collectively valued over Rs 320 crore. In Kanpur, he will inaugurate the substantial Panki Thermal Power Extension Project and the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project units, aimed at boosting the state's power output.

Further enhancing infrastructure, Modi will inaugurate rail overbridges and a treatment plant to advance water management. Road connectivity projects will also receive a boost under his leadership, promising significant regional benefits.

Apart from infrastructure development, the Prime Minister plans to disburse certificates and financial aid under key government schemes to various beneficiaries, marking a comprehensive approach to the region's growth and welfare.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025