PM Modi's Mega Boost for Kanpur: Rs 20,900 Crore Development Surge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough inspection of Kanpur's preparations on Wednesday in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival on May 30. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for stringent security measures and seamless coordination across various departments, as officials presented detailed plans outlining logistical and safety arrangements for the high-profile visit.

Prime Minister Modi is set to arrive in Kanpur Nagar to launch development projects worth approximately Rs 20,900 crore. Chief among these is the inauguration of the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central Metro section, a significant component of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 2,120 crore, and featuring 14 stations, five of which are underground.

The Prime Minister will also address power infrastructure needs by laying the foundation for a 220 kV substation under YEIDA in Gautam Buddh Nagar and inaugurating critical 132 kV substations in Greater Noida, collectively valued over Rs 320 crore. In Kanpur, he will inaugurate the substantial Panki Thermal Power Extension Project and the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project units, aimed at boosting the state's power output.

Further enhancing infrastructure, Modi will inaugurate rail overbridges and a treatment plant to advance water management. Road connectivity projects will also receive a boost under his leadership, promising significant regional benefits.

Apart from infrastructure development, the Prime Minister plans to disburse certificates and financial aid under key government schemes to various beneficiaries, marking a comprehensive approach to the region's growth and welfare.