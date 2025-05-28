Left Menu

Italy Calls for Immediate Halt to Israel's Actions in Gaza

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani calls for an immediate halt to Israel's military actions in Gaza. He stresses that the displacement of Palestinians is unacceptable and urges the restoration of humanitarian law. Italy aims to maintain dialogue with Israel but faces criticism from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:34 IST
Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has declared that Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza are unacceptable and must cease immediately. In a statement to parliament on Wednesday, Tajani warned against any moves to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the region.

The harsh response by Israel following the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas has drawn mounting Western criticism. While Italy has historically supported Israel, there is increasing discomfort within the right-wing coalition government regarding Israel's prolonged military actions, which have resulted in the deaths of over 54,000 Palestinians according to Gaza health authorities.

During a heated debate in parliament, Tajani called for an end to the bombings and emphasized the need for humanitarian aid and adherence to international law. Opposition parties have criticized the government's stance, planning protests in Rome and demanding sanctions against Israel along with the recognition of a Palestinian state. Tajani expressed that while Italy seeks dialogue with Israeli leadership, the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza will never be considered an acceptable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

