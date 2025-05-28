Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: Uniting for 2029 & Beyond with a Revolutionary Roadmap

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urges NDA allies for unity and a larger victory in 2029 elections. Addressing TDP Mahanadu, he applauds the Centre's caste census initiative and stresses population management. Naidu outlines a vision for Telugu community advancement by 2047 with AI-enhanced engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:36 IST
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for unity among NDA constituents, including TDP, BJP, and Janasena, aiming for a monumental triumph in the 2029 elections. While addressing the TDP Mahanadu, Naidu emphasized the importance of cohesion within the alliance, aiming to surpass the achievements of the 2024 polls.

Naidu praised the government's decision to conduct a caste census, asserting the move's potential to enhance policy-making and uplift specific communities. He highlighted the census as pivotal for analyzing caste demographics and crafting targeted public policies, bringing significant socioeconomic benefits.

The TDP supremo further discussed the criticality of population management, cautioning against dwindling youth numbers. Meanwhile, emphasizing the six resolutions introduced by TDP's Nara Lokesh, Naidu articulated a comprehensive roadmap foreseeing a prosperous future for the Telugu people by 2047, underscored by an AI-generated tribute to TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

