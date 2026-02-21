Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Champions Social Unity and Nation-Building

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the organization's non-political stance, focusing on Hindu unity and individual character-building. Interacting with sportspersons, he underscored the importance of social unity, shared India's ethos inspired by cultural icons, and advocated sports as a unifying medium amid RSS's centenary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's commitment to social unity and character-building rather than political aspirations. Speaking to around 950 national and international sportspersons, Bhagwat highlighted RSS's nearly century-long journey and the crucial role of individuals in nation-building.

Bhagwat conveyed that the essence of 'Hindu' symbolizes unity in diversity, emphasizing that cultural harmony is a cornerstone amid varying worship practices. Stressing that national interest surpasses organizational goals, he identified four foundational pillars essential for societal cohesion and individual development.

Participants, including award-winning athletes, praised the event's comprehensive engagement. Bhagwat's tour, forming part of the RSS centenary celebrations, seeks to inspire collective societal responsibility for nation-building, positioning sports as a pivotal connector among communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

