RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Champions Social Unity and Nation-Building
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the organization's non-political stance, focusing on Hindu unity and individual character-building. Interacting with sportspersons, he underscored the importance of social unity, shared India's ethos inspired by cultural icons, and advocated sports as a unifying medium amid RSS's centenary celebrations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's commitment to social unity and character-building rather than political aspirations. Speaking to around 950 national and international sportspersons, Bhagwat highlighted RSS's nearly century-long journey and the crucial role of individuals in nation-building.
Bhagwat conveyed that the essence of 'Hindu' symbolizes unity in diversity, emphasizing that cultural harmony is a cornerstone amid varying worship practices. Stressing that national interest surpasses organizational goals, he identified four foundational pillars essential for societal cohesion and individual development.
Participants, including award-winning athletes, praised the event's comprehensive engagement. Bhagwat's tour, forming part of the RSS centenary celebrations, seeks to inspire collective societal responsibility for nation-building, positioning sports as a pivotal connector among communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: From Joe Ryan’s Injury to Messi’s MLS Review
Tripura Embarks on a Sports Revolution: Infrastructure and Talent Take Center Stage
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding
Luxury Sports Car Crash: Alleged Brake Failure Leaves Three Injured
Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Key Hub for 'Divyang' Sports