The Nuclear Tension: Iran-US Negotiations Hang in Balance

The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, expressed cautious optimism regarding the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program. Grossi described the continuing discussions as a positive sign during an atomic energy seminar in Vienna.

According to Grossi, talks, which aim to constrain Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for lifting US sanctions, signify a willingness to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, Massimo Aparo, Grossi's deputy, is actively engaged in talks in Tehran.

Tensions remain high, with US President Donald Trump threatening airstrikes if negotiations falter and Iran's Revolutionary Guard warning of swift retaliation. Both nations demonstrate readiness to escalate, should talks stall.

(With inputs from agencies.)