Left Menu

India and Indonesia Unite in Fight Against Terrorism

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha met with Indonesian officials to reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Both nations agreed on the importance of dialogue over violence and highlighted ASEAN's commitment to regional priorities and security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:20 IST
India and Indonesia Unite in Fight Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a significant diplomatic outreach, an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Indonesia to communicate India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The group met with several Indonesian officials, including Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Arief Havas Oegroseno, who condemned the recent terrorist acts. Both countries emphasized the need for cooperation at international forums to combat this menace.

The delegation also held discussions with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. Kao praised India's active role in promoting inter-parliamentary dialogue and ASEAN-India cooperation, particularly as an observer in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). He called for aligning legislative and executive efforts to advance ASEAN's regional priorities.

The visit was part of India's broader effort to engage with global capitals and underline Pakistan's connections to terrorism, triggered by the Pahalgam terror incident. The engagements left no doubt about Indonesia's support for India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025