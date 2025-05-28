India and Indonesia Unite in Fight Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic outreach, an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Indonesia to communicate India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The group met with several Indonesian officials, including Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Arief Havas Oegroseno, who condemned the recent terrorist acts. Both countries emphasized the need for cooperation at international forums to combat this menace.

The delegation also held discussions with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. Kao praised India's active role in promoting inter-parliamentary dialogue and ASEAN-India cooperation, particularly as an observer in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). He called for aligning legislative and executive efforts to advance ASEAN's regional priorities.

The visit was part of India's broader effort to engage with global capitals and underline Pakistan's connections to terrorism, triggered by the Pahalgam terror incident. The engagements left no doubt about Indonesia's support for India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)