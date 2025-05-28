Himachal BJP Demands Probe in Controversial Engineer's Death, Calls for CM's Resignation

The Himachal Pradesh BJP escalated its attack on the state government over the suspicious death of Vimal Negi, a senior engineer at the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation. A memorandum was presented to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla demanding a comprehensive CBI investigation into the case.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur raised concerns about potential tampering with evidence and criticized the administrative handling of the case. He labeled the government's functioning as collapsed and called for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to resign, accusing the state leadership of shielding involved officials.

The BJP also highlighted allegations by SP Shimla against senior officials, urging a CBI probe into broader corruption within the Power Corporation. The issue has stirred public and legal scrutiny, prompting the state to send several officials on leave and reassess its administrative approach.