Left Menu

Himachal BJP Demands Probe in Controversial Engineer's Death, Calls for CM's Resignation

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding a CBI probe into the suspicious death of Vimal Negi, a top HPPCL engineer. Alleging evidence tampering, the party calls for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's resignation, citing administrative failure and corruption within power corporations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:50 IST
Himachal BJP Demands Probe in Controversial Engineer's Death, Calls for CM's Resignation
Jairam Thakur and BJP leaders with state Governor (Image: X @BJP4Himachal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh BJP escalated its attack on the state government over the suspicious death of Vimal Negi, a senior engineer at the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation. A memorandum was presented to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla demanding a comprehensive CBI investigation into the case.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur raised concerns about potential tampering with evidence and criticized the administrative handling of the case. He labeled the government's functioning as collapsed and called for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to resign, accusing the state leadership of shielding involved officials.

The BJP also highlighted allegations by SP Shimla against senior officials, urging a CBI probe into broader corruption within the Power Corporation. The issue has stirred public and legal scrutiny, prompting the state to send several officials on leave and reassess its administrative approach.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025