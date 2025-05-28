Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away at 89

Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has died at the age of 89. He passed away on Wednesday evening, succumbing to age-related health issues at a Mohali hospital.

According to a family source, Dhindsa was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. His political career includes serving as Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur and Union minister of sports, chemicals, and fertilizers during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government's tenure.

Dhindsa's legacy also extends to his family, with his son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, having served as finance minister in the previous Akali government.

(With inputs from agencies.)