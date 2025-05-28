Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away at 89
Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away at 89 due to age-related health issues in Mohali. He was a former Lok Sabha MP and served as Union minister in the Vajpayee government. His son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, was a former finance minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has died at the age of 89. He passed away on Wednesday evening, succumbing to age-related health issues at a Mohali hospital.
According to a family source, Dhindsa was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. His political career includes serving as Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur and Union minister of sports, chemicals, and fertilizers during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government's tenure.
Dhindsa's legacy also extends to his family, with his son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, having served as finance minister in the previous Akali government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Finance Minister Calls Out Sanofi's $20 Billion U.S. Investment Move
Finance Minister's Budget Balancing Act Amid Coalition Challenges
G7 Finance Ministers Tackle Global Growth Amid Tariff Tensions
Balancing Regulations and Freedom: Insights from Finance Minister Sitharaman
Assam Aims for Rs. 10 Lakh Crore GSDP by 2028: CM Meets Finance Minister