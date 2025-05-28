Ukrainian Defense Minister Urges Moscow to Expedite Peace Memorandum
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke with the Russian delegation regarding a long-awaited peace memorandum. President Zelenskiy emphasized Russia's delays in reaching peace talks. Kyiv urges an immediate ceasefire, but Russia insists on preconditions. Future negotiations may occur in Istanbul.
Updated: 28-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:44 IST
Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, communicated with the head of the Russian delegation about their pending peace memorandum, as Ukraine seeks an immediate ceasefire to facilitate peace talks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia's delays in concluding the memorandum necessary for advancing negotiations that had stalled since spring 2022. Umerov led Ukraine in the recent talks.
Kyiv awaits a response from Moscow amid ongoing conflict, while potential future meetings in Istanbul are considered. Meanwhile, the Kremlin prepares for further discussions with both Ukraine and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
