Left Menu

Elon Musk Critiques Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Spending Bill

Elon Musk criticized President Trump's tax and spending bill, arguing it undermines efforts to reduce the U.S. budget deficit. The bill, dubbed 'big, beautiful' by Trump, passed the House but could increase federal debt by $3.8 trillion. Musk was appointed by Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:12 IST
Elon Musk Critiques Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Spending Bill
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent CBS "Sunday Morning" interview, billionaire Elon Musk openly criticized President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill, labeling it as counterproductive to deficit-reduction efforts.

The legislation, described as 'big, beautiful' by Trump, was narrowly passed by the House, potentially adding $3.8 trillion to federal debt.

Musk, appointed by Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency, expressed disappointment, noting the irony of increased spending amidst fiscal reform initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025