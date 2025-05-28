Elon Musk Critiques Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Spending Bill

In a recent CBS "Sunday Morning" interview, billionaire Elon Musk openly criticized President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill, labeling it as counterproductive to deficit-reduction efforts.

The legislation, described as 'big, beautiful' by Trump, was narrowly passed by the House, potentially adding $3.8 trillion to federal debt.

Musk, appointed by Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency, expressed disappointment, noting the irony of increased spending amidst fiscal reform initiatives.

