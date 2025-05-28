Elon Musk Critiques Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Spending Bill
Elon Musk criticized President Trump's tax and spending bill, arguing it undermines efforts to reduce the U.S. budget deficit. The bill, dubbed 'big, beautiful' by Trump, passed the House but could increase federal debt by $3.8 trillion. Musk was appointed by Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.
In a recent CBS "Sunday Morning" interview, billionaire Elon Musk openly criticized President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill, labeling it as counterproductive to deficit-reduction efforts.
The legislation, described as 'big, beautiful' by Trump, was narrowly passed by the House, potentially adding $3.8 trillion to federal debt.
Musk, appointed by Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency, expressed disappointment, noting the irony of increased spending amidst fiscal reform initiatives.
