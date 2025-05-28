Left Menu

Global Pressure Escalates on Israel Amidst Intensifying War and Rising Antisemitism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting international pressure and internal divisions as the Gaza war continues. Despite calls from European nations to end the conflict, Netanyahu vows to achieve 'complete victory' over Hamas. Meanwhile, antisemitism and debates over Israel's defense capabilities intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is under increasing international pressure to end the ongoing war in Gaza, now 600 days since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023. Several European countries, including Italy and Germany, have criticized Israel's military campaign.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, at a conference on antisemitism in Jerusalem, argued that criticisms were exacerbating antisemitism worldwide and undermining Israel's defense capabilities. In Israel, internal divisions have emerged as Netanyahu vows to continue the conflict until 'complete victory' is achieved.

Meanwhile, public sentiment is torn as opinion polls show support for a deal to bring back hostages held in Gaza. However, a hardline stance within Netanyahu's government seeks further military action, with some even advocating expulsion of Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

