U.S. Strives for Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

The Trump administration is poised to finalize an agreement that may pave the way for a Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel and Hamas, according to a senior aide. The announcement suggests a significant move towards easing tensions in the region.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about reaching a temporary ceasefire and a more permanent resolution to the conflict. He stated that the agreement, set to be reviewed by President Donald Trump, could be sent out soon.

President Trump, alongside Witkoff at the White House, emphasized efforts to expedite food aid to Palestinians in Gaza, describing the situation as 'nasty' and requiring urgent attention.

