Karnataka's New Initiative: A Corporation for Ex-Servicemen

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has announced plans to establish a corporation dedicated to ex-servicemen, following AICC President Kharge's advice. This initiative was revealed during the Congress-held Jai Hind Sabha event, which honors the Armed Forces. The nationwide Jai Hind Sabhas aim to address national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:45 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled plans on Wednesday for establishing a dedicated corporation for ex-servicemen. This decision aligns with the advice provided by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, as shared during the Congress-organised Jai Hind Sabha event to honor the armed forces.

During the gathering, Shivakumar expressed his gratitude towards servicemen for their vital role in ensuring national security. 'We are resolute in our commitment to safeguard those who protect our nation,' he remarked. The event saw the felicitation of several distinguished ex-servicemen and families of martyrs, including Ashok Chakra and Shaurya Chakra recipients.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee hosted the Jai Hind Sabha under the directives of the All India Congress Committee. This initiative forms part of a larger Congress effort to hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' across the country from May 20 to May 30, aiming to both honor armed forces and address pressing security issues, as highlighted by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

