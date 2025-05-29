Elon Musk Takes a Stand Against Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

In a striking divergence from his previous stance, Elon Musk openly criticizes President Donald Trump's hallmark legislative plan, referring to it as a 'massive spending bill' that could inflate the federal deficit. Notably, Musk previously supported Trump both financially and as a senior advisor.

The contentious bill includes tax cuts and amplified immigration enforcement, drawing concerns from Musk and other Republicans who worry about its fiscal impacts. Despite dissent, the measure cleared the House and is under Senate deliberation.

Republicans, including Musk, advocate for further spending cuts. Musk, distancing himself from political engagements, focuses now on business ventures like Tesla and SpaceX, expressing discontent with government bureaucracy and pledging to reduce his political donations.