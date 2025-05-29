Chega Party's Rise Alters Portugal's Political Landscape

Portugal's political scene has been jolted by the far-right Chega party, which emerged as the leading force of parliamentary opposition. By claiming the second-most seats in Parliament, Chega shatters the longstanding tradition of political power-shares between established centre-right and centre-left parties.

Originally a fringe movement, Chega's rapid ascent comes on the heels of a hardline stance against immigration and capitalizes on the inability of Portugal's traditional parties to establish stable governments. The party secured 60 out of 230 parliamentary seats, marking a significant gain from its humble beginnings just six years ago.

Amidst its recent electoral success, Chega leader Andre Ventura declared this shift a 'profound change' in Portugal's political landscape. With the slogan 'Save Portugal,' the party is poised to challenge the incoming Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, and other traditional political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)