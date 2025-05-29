Left Menu

Chega Party's Rise Alters Portugal's Political Landscape

Portugal's far-right Chega party gains political ground by securing the second-most seats in Parliament, thus leading the parliamentary opposition. Known for its anti-immigration stance, Chega's rise marks a shift in the Portuguese political system, traditionally dominated by mainstream centre-right and centre-left parties.

Portugal's political scene has been jolted by the far-right Chega party, which emerged as the leading force of parliamentary opposition. By claiming the second-most seats in Parliament, Chega shatters the longstanding tradition of political power-shares between established centre-right and centre-left parties.

Originally a fringe movement, Chega's rapid ascent comes on the heels of a hardline stance against immigration and capitalizes on the inability of Portugal's traditional parties to establish stable governments. The party secured 60 out of 230 parliamentary seats, marking a significant gain from its humble beginnings just six years ago.

Amidst its recent electoral success, Chega leader Andre Ventura declared this shift a 'profound change' in Portugal's political landscape. With the slogan 'Save Portugal,' the party is poised to challenge the incoming Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, and other traditional political entities.

