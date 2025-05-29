Left Menu

Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump Administration Advisor Role Amid Legislative Discontent

Elon Musk has resigned from his role as an advisor to President Donald Trump, citing dissatisfaction with a major legislative bill. Musk, whose tenure involved efforts to cut government spending, expressed disappointment with the bill's impact on the federal deficit. His departure reinforces political discord over economic priorities.

Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has stepped down from his advisory role in the Trump administration, expressing dissatisfaction with a key legislative bill. In a social media post, Musk thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity but criticized the bill as a 'massive spending' initiative.

Musk's decision follows his disappointment with the legislative agenda's tax cuts and immigration enforcements, which he believes undermine governmental efficiency. Speaking to CBS, he argued that the bill increases the federal deficit contrary to the objectives of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Despite Musk's concerns, President Trump and other Republican leaders remain committed to the bill, suggesting possible adjustments. The legislation is expected to undergo further scrutiny in the Senate, with some lawmakers echoing Musk's fiscal reservations. The White House has proposed expected spending cuts, reinforcing DOGE's agenda.

