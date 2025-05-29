Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's Vision for a Progressive South Korea

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's Democratic Party candidate for the June 3 snap presidential election, proposes significant political and economic reforms. His policies focus on boosting the economy through AI investments, enhancing foreign relations, and improving work culture, democracy, and environmental sustainability in an effort to modernize the country.

In a bid to steer South Korea towards a progressive future, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading the race for the upcoming June 3 snap presidential election. With a focus on reform, Lee aims to revitalize the nation's economy and political landscape while addressing various socio-economic issues.

Lee's economic strategy involves heightened research and development funding, major investments in artificial intelligence, and boosting the defense and content industries. He aims to diversify South Korea's trade partnerships and manage foreign relations tactfully, maintaining a balance between key allies and global economic trends.

Tackling domestic reforms, Lee promises political stability through legal system overhauls and adjustments in working hours and retirement age. In response to climate change, he plans a gradual transition to renewable energy. His policies also address South Korea's low birth rates and ageing population by proposing tax incentives and improved services.

