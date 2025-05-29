Lee Jae-myung's Vision for a Progressive South Korea

In a bid to steer South Korea towards a progressive future, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading the race for the upcoming June 3 snap presidential election. With a focus on reform, Lee aims to revitalize the nation's economy and political landscape while addressing various socio-economic issues.

Lee's economic strategy involves heightened research and development funding, major investments in artificial intelligence, and boosting the defense and content industries. He aims to diversify South Korea's trade partnerships and manage foreign relations tactfully, maintaining a balance between key allies and global economic trends.

Tackling domestic reforms, Lee promises political stability through legal system overhauls and adjustments in working hours and retirement age. In response to climate change, he plans a gradual transition to renewable energy. His policies also address South Korea's low birth rates and ageing population by proposing tax incentives and improved services.