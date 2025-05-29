Left Menu

The Fall of a Hamas Commander: The Death of Mohammed Sinwar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the death of Mohammed Sinwar, a leading Hamas commander, believed to have been killed in a recent strike. Sinwar was one of the last known Hamas leaders alive in Gaza. His death could impact efforts to negotiate a ceasefire amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-05-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 08:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development during the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Wednesday that Mohammed Sinwar, believed to be the head of Hamas' armed wing, had been killed in a recent strike within the Gaza Strip. This announcement has not yet been confirmed by Hamas.

Sinwar, a key figure in Hamas with deep familial and historic ties to the militant group, was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the pivotal attack marking the war's outset in October 2023 and was killed by Israeli forces in 2024. The Israeli campaign has systematically targeted and eliminated much of Hamas' high-ranking leadership over the 19-month war.

Despite Sinwar's death and the decimation of Hamas leadership, the group has sustained its control over regions of Gaza not occupied by Israeli forces, maintaining hostages and continuing attacks. His death complicates ceasefire efforts led by the US and Arab nations, while Israel remains steadfast in its goal to disarm and exile Hamas.

