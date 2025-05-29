India-US Relationship: A Historic Zenith in the 21st Century

The India-US relationship is at an unprecedented high, serving as a cornerstone of international collaboration in the 21st century, according to a top official from the Trump administration. Both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and regional stability.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized the significance of this partnership after meeting India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington D.C. The engagement covered a wide range of topics, from fair trade practices to countering illegal immigration and enhancing counternarcotics efforts.

In addition, both parties agreed that technology, trade, and talent will define the future of this partnership. Efforts are being made to strengthen ongoing initiatives like the TRUST initiative and the India-US COMPACT, which together promise to propel the relationship forward in defense and energy sectors.