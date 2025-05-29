Police Thwart Self-Immolating Protest at CM's Residence

A 39-year-old man, identified as Ajit Maidagi, was detained by police for threatening self-immolation outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The incident unfolded at Varsha, the official residence located in South Mumbai, on Wednesday. Police officials acted swiftly, preventing Maidagi from carrying out his threat.

Authorities seized a bottle containing 100 ml of petrol from Maidagi, who reportedly harbored grievances due to unresolved work at the Mantralaya, the state's secretariat. The exact nature of his grievances remains undisclosed by officials.

Following the incident, Maidagi was taken to the Malabar Hill police station where a case was registered against him. He received counseling from the police, who sought to address his frustrations and prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)