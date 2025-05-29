Engineers in Demand: Shivakumar's Call to Retain Talent in Karnataka's Water Resource Department

In a bid to retain talented engineers, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh not to transfer any engineers from the Water Resources Department without prior consultation.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar emphasized the department's scarcity of engineers, noting their critical role and the trend of promotions leading to transfers to other departments such as Public Works and Zilla Panchayat.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra remarked on the political implications of these internal movements, suggesting they could signal significant political shifts on the horizon.

