Engineers in Demand: Shivakumar's Call to Retain Talent in Karnataka's Water Resource Department
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urges the Chief Secretary to halt the transfer of engineers from the Water Resources Department, stressing the urgent need for talent retention. This move highlights potential political shifts, as evidenced by BJP's observations and recent political meetings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:02 IST
In a bid to retain talented engineers, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh not to transfer any engineers from the Water Resources Department without prior consultation.
Addressing the media, Shivakumar emphasized the department's scarcity of engineers, noting their critical role and the trend of promotions leading to transfers to other departments such as Public Works and Zilla Panchayat.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra remarked on the political implications of these internal movements, suggesting they could signal significant political shifts on the horizon.
