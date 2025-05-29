Operation Sindoor: Modi's Stern Warning Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a potent speech at a rally in West Bengal, reaffirmed India's unsparing stance against terrorism with the launch of 'Operation Sindoor'. This initiative, according to Modi, has already executed strategic strikes within Pakistan's borders three times.

Drawing an emotional parallel, Modi connected 'Operation Sindoor' with the famous Bengali ritual of 'Sindoor Khela,' elevating the operation's cultural significance among the locals. He reminded the audience of the pain felt across the nation after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and assured them of justice.

Modi reiterated a stern message to Pakistan, pointing out India's relentless pursuit of terrorists. He accused Pakistan of institutionalizing terrorism and recalled historical instances of violence. The Prime Minister concluded with a resounding warning that India's new resolve against terrorism is steadfast and resolute.

(With inputs from agencies.)