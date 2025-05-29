Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Modi's Stern Warning Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in West Bengal, emphasised India's unwavering stance against terrorism, highlighting the ongoing 'Operation Sindoor' which has already struck Pakistan thrice. Modi invoked cultural symbolism, linking the operation's name to Bengal's cultural ritual of 'Sindoor Khela'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alipurduar | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:29 IST
Operation Sindoor: Modi's Stern Warning Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a potent speech at a rally in West Bengal, reaffirmed India's unsparing stance against terrorism with the launch of 'Operation Sindoor'. This initiative, according to Modi, has already executed strategic strikes within Pakistan's borders three times.

Drawing an emotional parallel, Modi connected 'Operation Sindoor' with the famous Bengali ritual of 'Sindoor Khela,' elevating the operation's cultural significance among the locals. He reminded the audience of the pain felt across the nation after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and assured them of justice.

Modi reiterated a stern message to Pakistan, pointing out India's relentless pursuit of terrorists. He accused Pakistan of institutionalizing terrorism and recalled historical instances of violence. The Prime Minister concluded with a resounding warning that India's new resolve against terrorism is steadfast and resolute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025