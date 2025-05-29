Left Menu

Party Leadership Clash: A Family Feud in PMK

Dr. S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi, criticized his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, for hindering the party's growth and regretted supporting his ministerial post at a young age. He has assumed total control of the party, challenging his son's leadership and threatening his political position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:12 IST
Party Leadership Clash: A Family Feud in PMK
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political shift, Dr. S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has openly criticized his son, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, for undermining the party's progress. The elder Ramadoss expressed regret over supporting Anbumani's appointment as a Central minister.

The seasoned leader recently announced his decision to take full control of the PMK as its founder-president, demoting Anbumani from party president to working president. This move has sparked internal conflict, as Anbumani challenges his father's authority within the party.

Addressing reporters, the 85-year-old leader condemned his son's alliance with BJP during the 2004-2009 tenure, hinting at further actions, including possibly removing Anbumani from party positions. Anbumani previously served as union minister of health and family welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025