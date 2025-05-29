Party Leadership Clash: A Family Feud in PMK

In a dramatic political shift, Dr. S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has openly criticized his son, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, for undermining the party's progress. The elder Ramadoss expressed regret over supporting Anbumani's appointment as a Central minister.

The seasoned leader recently announced his decision to take full control of the PMK as its founder-president, demoting Anbumani from party president to working president. This move has sparked internal conflict, as Anbumani challenges his father's authority within the party.

Addressing reporters, the 85-year-old leader condemned his son's alliance with BJP during the 2004-2009 tenure, hinting at further actions, including possibly removing Anbumani from party positions. Anbumani previously served as union minister of health and family welfare.

