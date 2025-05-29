Poonch on Edge: Sirsa Lays Groundwork for Shah's Crucial Visit

In a strategic move ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's planned visit, BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa arrived in the tense district of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The visit focused on addressing the plight of locals impacted by recent Pakistani shelling in the area.

During his tour, Sirsa used a chopper to reach Poonch, highlighting the urgency and importance of this visit. He inspected damage at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha and interacted with the management committee about the aftermath of the violence, which claimed 14 civilian lives.

Sirsa's agenda also covered meeting with those affected by the destruction at Geeta Bhawan. In discussions, he set the stage for Shah's arrival and reiterated solidarity, promising support for the families who faced tragic losses during the cross-border conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)