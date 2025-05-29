Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Dakshina Kannada: Minister Rao's Alarming Concerns

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed concern over 'anti-national forces' targeting Muslims, creating fear in Dakshina Kannada after a man's murder. He criticized BJP leaders for extremist comments and stressed legal actions to uphold peace. Abdul Rahiman's murder adds to communal tensions, prompting government review.

  • India

Karnataka's Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has voiced deep concerns over what he describes as 'anti-national forces' deliberately targeting the Muslim community in the Dakshina Kannada district. The minister highlighted attempts to create an atmosphere of fear following the murder of a 32-year-old Muslim man.

Rao did not hold back from criticizing the BJP, pointing out statements made by certain leaders as a reflection of an extremist or terrorist mindset. He emphasized the need for legal action and strategies to maintain peace, as communal tensions rise in the region.

The recent murder of Abdul Rahiman has intensified communal strains in the district. Rao called for strict measures to ensure peace and justice, underscoring the significance of the issue for the government amid increasing societal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

