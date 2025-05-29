Heightened Security in Jammu & Poonch for Amit Shah Visit

Security measures have been heightened in Jammu and Poonch districts as Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares for a two-day visit starting Friday evening, officials confirmed.

During his visit, Shah will assess the security situation and visit communities impacted by Pakistani shelling in Poonch, his first trip to the region post-Operation Sindoor.

Shah's itinerary includes visiting religious sites, meeting impacted civilians and BSF personnel. Enhanced security deployments can be seen around the Raj Bhawan where a high-level security meeting will be held, along with checkpoints and vehicle inspections throughout Poonch, ensuring vigilant monitoring of transit.

