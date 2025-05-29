Heightened Security in Jammu & Poonch for Amit Shah Visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu and Poonch, focusing on assessing security and engaging with communities affected by recent shelling. His visit includes meeting BSF personnel, community members, and religious site assessments. Enhanced security measures are implemented, with checkpoints and additional personnel deployed.
Security measures have been heightened in Jammu and Poonch districts as Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares for a two-day visit starting Friday evening, officials confirmed.
During his visit, Shah will assess the security situation and visit communities impacted by Pakistani shelling in Poonch, his first trip to the region post-Operation Sindoor.
Shah's itinerary includes visiting religious sites, meeting impacted civilians and BSF personnel. Enhanced security deployments can be seen around the Raj Bhawan where a high-level security meeting will be held, along with checkpoints and vehicle inspections throughout Poonch, ensuring vigilant monitoring of transit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
