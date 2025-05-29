Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Firestorm

The BJP criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks about Operation Sindoor, a military response to a recent attack. Accused of minimizing the sacrifices of armed forces, Banerjee's comments stirred political tensions. BJP leaders condemned her, viewing the remarks as undermining national pride.

Updated: 29-05-2025 18:50 IST
  India
  • India

The political landscape heated up on Thursday as the BJP launched a strong critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party accused her of insulting India's armed forces by referring to Operation Sindoor as a 'business of sindoor,' drawing sharp rebukes for allegedly diminishing national pride and patriotism.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using Operation Sindoor, the Centre's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, as a political tool. BJP leader Amit Malviya condemned Banerjee's comments, suggesting they mocked the patriotism and courage of India's armed forces. He claimed Prime Minister Modi has shown unwavering dedication to safeguarding India.

BJP figures, including Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, expressed outrage, viewing Banerjee's comments as a betrayal of soldiers' sacrifices. Majumdar suggested Banerjee is driven by vote-bank politics and declared that the BJP would celebrate Operation Sindoor as a victory for the armed forces, urging the TMC to join by organizing 'tiranga yatras.'

