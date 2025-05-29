Left Menu

Ishiba Champions Free Trade Amid US Tariff Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasizes the importance of free trade at a Tokyo forum amid US tariff tension. He highlights Japan's leadership in promoting rules-based trade in Asia-Pacific and its commitment to expanding the CPTPP. Talks with the US focus on dropping tariffs and strengthening economic ties.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated his country's commitment to defending free trade principles amid escalating US tariff tensions. In a speech in Tokyo, Ishiba emphasized the need for rules-based multilateral trade systems and advocated for the Asia-Pacific region to expand its trade partnerships.

"High tariffs do not result in economic prosperity," Ishiba stated, while vowing Japan would work cooperatively with the US on investments and joint ventures to enhance global economic growth. His remarks coincide with Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, heading to Washington for further discussions.

Ishiba called upon other Asian countries to uphold fair economic orders and promote frameworks like the CPTPP. Japan strives to foster economic relationships while maintaining strong US security alliances, despite their absence from the CPTPP.

