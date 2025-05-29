Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Ideologue's Speech at Kerala Raj Bhavan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for inviting RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to speak at a Raj Bhavan event. Opposition leaders, including V D Satheesan, expressed their disapproval and demanded that the state protest the decision officially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:12 IST
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Ideologue's Speech at Kerala Raj Bhavan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday, openly criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for inviting RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to speak at an event at the Raj Bhavan last week. Vijayan described the move as bewildering and likened it to an RSS-organized function.

The event, themed 'Operation Sindoor: Paradigm Shift from Candle Light to BrahMos,' saw Gurumurthy's participation on May 21, drawing ire from Vijayan. The Chief Minister rebuked the Governor for aligning with RSS activities, stirring political debates across the state.

Meanwhile, V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, also condemned the invitation, accusing Gurumurthy of making disrespectful remarks about former Indian Prime Ministers. Satheesan called for the state government to register an official protest with the Governor, though the Raj Bhavan has yet to comment on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025