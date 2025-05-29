Controversy Erupts Over RSS Ideologue's Speech at Kerala Raj Bhavan

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday, openly criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for inviting RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to speak at an event at the Raj Bhavan last week. Vijayan described the move as bewildering and likened it to an RSS-organized function.

The event, themed 'Operation Sindoor: Paradigm Shift from Candle Light to BrahMos,' saw Gurumurthy's participation on May 21, drawing ire from Vijayan. The Chief Minister rebuked the Governor for aligning with RSS activities, stirring political debates across the state.

Meanwhile, V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, also condemned the invitation, accusing Gurumurthy of making disrespectful remarks about former Indian Prime Ministers. Satheesan called for the state government to register an official protest with the Governor, though the Raj Bhavan has yet to comment on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)