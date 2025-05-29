Transfer Gridlock: Karnataka's Water Resource Department Engineers In Limbo

In a bold move to retain talent, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has issued a directive to halt the transfer of engineers from the Water Resource Department without his prior consent. Citing a shortage, he expressed concern over recent unauthorized movements.

Shivakumar stated that engineers often rise through the ranks in the Water Resources before transferring to other sectors, including the Public Works and Zilla Panchayat departments. He criticized political pressures influencing these decisions against his directives.

Reacting to the political implications, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra speculated major shifts within state politics. He linked the unrest to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent engagements, suggesting potential realignments within the government.

