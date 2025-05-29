India and EU Strengthen Ties with Joint Naval Exercise in Indian Ocean

India and the European Union (EU) are gearing up for a significant joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean, slated to begin Sunday. This collaborative effort marks an important step in strengthening defense and strategic ties between the two powers.

The three-day exercise will see the participation of Indian Navy warships alongside two frigates from Italy and Spain, part of the EU Naval Force under Operation Atalanta. The primary objectives are to execute advanced counter-piracy operations, ensure interoperability, and refine tactical communication.

This initiative underscores the growing focus on maritime security cooperation, as both India and the EU share a commitment to maintaining a free, open, and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific. This includes adherence to international law and fostering peaceful resolution of disputes, notably through respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

(With inputs from agencies.)