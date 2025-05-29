Central Bank Talks: No Policy Predictions
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Powell emphasized that monetary policy will rely on economic data, without discussing specific expectations. His approach highlights the importance of responsive policymaking to maintain economic stability.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell engaged in a high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, according to a statement from Powell's office.
Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, Powell reiterated that future monetary policy direction will be dictated by incoming economic data. He refrained from setting any specific expectations during the discussion, underscoring the intricacies of economic forecasting.
Powell's emphasis on data-driven policy highlights the Federal Reserve's commitment to maintaining stability, especially in fluctuating economic conditions.
