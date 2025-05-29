Central Bank Talks: No Policy Predictions

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell engaged in a high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, according to a statement from Powell's office.

Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, Powell reiterated that future monetary policy direction will be dictated by incoming economic data. He refrained from setting any specific expectations during the discussion, underscoring the intricacies of economic forecasting.

Powell's emphasis on data-driven policy highlights the Federal Reserve's commitment to maintaining stability, especially in fluctuating economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)