Left Menu

Central Bank Talks: No Policy Predictions

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Powell emphasized that monetary policy will rely on economic data, without discussing specific expectations. His approach highlights the importance of responsive policymaking to maintain economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:22 IST
Central Bank Talks: No Policy Predictions
Jerome Powell
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell engaged in a high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, according to a statement from Powell's office.

Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, Powell reiterated that future monetary policy direction will be dictated by incoming economic data. He refrained from setting any specific expectations during the discussion, underscoring the intricacies of economic forecasting.

Powell's emphasis on data-driven policy highlights the Federal Reserve's commitment to maintaining stability, especially in fluctuating economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025