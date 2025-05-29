Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Israeli Airstrike Claims 22 Lives in Central Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza's Bureij refugee camp killed 22 people, including women and children. Hospital officials confirmed the incident, with records reviewed by an AP journalist. The Israeli military has not commented on the attack's repercussions or justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:37 IST
An airstrike by Israeli forces has resulted in the deaths of 22 individuals, including nine women and children, in central Gaza.

The tragic event occurred in Bureij, a densely populated refugee camp, with Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital officials in Deir al-Balah confirming the fatalities. Records from the hospital, viewed by an Associated Press journalist, detailed the lives lost in the strike.

As the community grapples with the aftermath, the Israeli military has yet to release a statement regarding the operation in the camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

