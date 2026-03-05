Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Delhi Warehouse, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Rangpuri area on Thursday. Despite the severity, no casualties were reported. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly after receiving a call at 10:10 am, dispatching nine fire tenders to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:51 IST
Blaze Erupts in Delhi Warehouse, No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a warehouse in Delhi's Rangpuri area on Thursday morning, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

There were no reported casualties. The department received an emergency call at 10:10 am, prompting a swift response.

Nine fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze, ensuring no injuries occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

 India
3
Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026