Blaze Erupts in Delhi Warehouse, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Rangpuri area on Thursday. Despite the severity, no casualties were reported. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly after receiving a call at 10:10 am, dispatching nine fire tenders to control the situation.
Updated: 05-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:51 IST
A fire erupted at a warehouse in Delhi's Rangpuri area on Thursday morning, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.
There were no reported casualties. The department received an emergency call at 10:10 am, prompting a swift response.
Nine fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze, ensuring no injuries occurred.
