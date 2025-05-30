Trump's Sentence Commutation Sparks Controversy

In a significant move, US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Imaad Zuberi, a former political fundraiser imprisoned for corruption-related charges. Zuberi was originally sentenced to 12 years for tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and failing to register as a foreign agent.

Federal prosecutors labeled Zuberi as a 'mercenary' donor engaged in dishonest political practices. An Associated Press investigation uncovered his use of a straw donor scheme involving fictitious and deceased individuals to influence US politicians, including notable figures like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

The investigation also revealed transactional donations linked to Zuberi that coincided with personal gains. Describing pay-to-play as the norm, Zuberi reportedly claimed ties with the CIA and transitioned from backing Clinton's 2016 campaign to becoming a leading donor for Trump's inaugural committee.