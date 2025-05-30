Steve Marshall: Alabama's GOP Top Choice for Senate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by outgoing Senator Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville, who is gearing up for a gubernatorial run, leaves the seat open and likely to attract a competitive race.

Marshall, a Republican stalwart, launched his Senate campaign with a video featuring praise from former President Donald Trump. Marshall emphasized his alignment with Trump's agenda and his fight for Alabama's conservative values, asserting his reliability as a strong conservative voice in Washington.

Marshall's tenure as attorney general has been marked by high-profile legal battles, including challenges to the Biden administration's policies and support for bans on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. He also led the development of Alabama's nitrogen gas execution method, underscoring his tough-on-crime stance.