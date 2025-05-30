Legacy of Service and Scandal: Remembering Bernard Kerik

Bernard Kerik, the former New York City Police Commissioner celebrated for his leadership during the September 11 attacks, passed away at the age of 69. Kerik had been battling an illness privately, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Under Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Kerik first served as the city's Department of Corrections commissioner in 1998 and later became the police commissioner in 2000. His tenure was marked by his leadership in the response to the September 11 attacks. In 2004, President George W. Bush nominated him to lead the Department of Homeland Security, a role he eventually declined due to personal controversies.

Kerik faced legal troubles in 2007, including charges of lying to White House officials and tax evasion, for which he served four years in prison. In 2020, he was pardoned by President Donald Trump, closing a tumultuous chapter in his life.