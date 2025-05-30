Left Menu

Financial Shifts: Leadership Changes, Convictions, and Trade Tensions

Key developments include Dan Olley's departure as CEO of Hargreaves Lansdown, a corruption conviction for ECB's Peter Kazimir, BoE's Andrew Bailey urging closer EU trade ties post-Brexit, and a U.S. court's temporary upholding of Trump's tariffs after a ruling against their legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:18 IST
Dan Olley, the CEO of Hargreaves Lansdown, is stepping down from his position after a term of less than two years, marking a significant leadership change at the UK's largest investment site.

In a significant ruling, a Slovak court has found Peter Kazimir, the governor of the central bank and an influential member of the European Central Bank's governing council, guilty of bribery, highlighting ongoing issues of corruption at high levels of financial governance.

The Bank of England's governor, Andrew Bailey, has appealed to the UK government to seek closer trade ties with the EU to alleviate the negative impacts of Brexit. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated sweeping tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, following a controversial decision that they had exceeded presidential authority.

