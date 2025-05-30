Indian Delegation in Algeria: A Stance Against Terrorism
An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visits Algeria to emphasize India's firm stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The international outreach aims to foster global cooperation on counter-terrorism. Recent tensions between India and Pakistan are highlighted by the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
- Country:
- Algeria
An influential Indian delegation is set to journey to Algeria, aiming to place a spotlight on India's determined stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, the delegation's visit comes after strategic dialogues in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
The diplomatic mission includes prominent figures such as AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. The move is part of an extensive plan involving seven multi-party delegations dispatched to 33 global capitals to underscore Pakistan's ties to terrorism.
Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched precise strikes on May 7 against terror hubs in Pakistan. Pakistan's subsequent military provocations met with firm Indian reprisals until an agreement was reached to cease hostilities on May 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Gulf Tour Sparks AI and Diplomacy
Tennis Diplomacy: Pope Leo XIV and Jannik Sinner Make Peace on Court
Trump's Diplomacy Overdrive: Gulf Allies, Military Hardware, and a New Middle Eastern Order
IAEA Dismisses Radiation Leak Rumors Amid India-Pakistan Conflict
India-Pakistan Nuclear Tensions: A Dangerous Flashpoint