Left Menu

Indian Delegation in Algeria: A Stance Against Terrorism

An Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visits Algeria to emphasize India's firm stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The international outreach aims to foster global cooperation on counter-terrorism. Recent tensions between India and Pakistan are highlighted by the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:15 IST
Indian Delegation in Algeria: A Stance Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Algeria

An influential Indian delegation is set to journey to Algeria, aiming to place a spotlight on India's determined stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, the delegation's visit comes after strategic dialogues in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

The diplomatic mission includes prominent figures such as AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. The move is part of an extensive plan involving seven multi-party delegations dispatched to 33 global capitals to underscore Pakistan's ties to terrorism.

Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched precise strikes on May 7 against terror hubs in Pakistan. Pakistan's subsequent military provocations met with firm Indian reprisals until an agreement was reached to cease hostilities on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025