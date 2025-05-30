Indian Delegation in Algeria: A Stance Against Terrorism

An influential Indian delegation is set to journey to Algeria, aiming to place a spotlight on India's determined stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, the delegation's visit comes after strategic dialogues in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

The diplomatic mission includes prominent figures such as AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. The move is part of an extensive plan involving seven multi-party delegations dispatched to 33 global capitals to underscore Pakistan's ties to terrorism.

Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched precise strikes on May 7 against terror hubs in Pakistan. Pakistan's subsequent military provocations met with firm Indian reprisals until an agreement was reached to cease hostilities on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)