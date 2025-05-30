Honoring the Fallen: PM Modi Meets Family of Pahalgam Attack Victim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport on Friday, according to official sources.

The family of businessman Shubham Dwivedi, who was one of 26 casualties in the April 22 attack, will meet the Prime Minister after his plane lands. Modi will speak with Shubham's wife, Ashanya, and his parents, Sanjay and Seema Dwivedi.

Lawmaker Ramesh Awasthi has formally thanked Modi for Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a response to the attack, which aimed to bring peace to Shubham's soul. Shubham was killed when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)