Honoring the Fallen: PM Modi Meets Family of Pahalgam Attack Victim
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a businessman who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi will meet Shubham's wife and parents at Chakeri airport. The family thanked Modi for Operation Sindoor, which was a response to the attack.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport on Friday, according to official sources.
The family of businessman Shubham Dwivedi, who was one of 26 casualties in the April 22 attack, will meet the Prime Minister after his plane lands. Modi will speak with Shubham's wife, Ashanya, and his parents, Sanjay and Seema Dwivedi.
Lawmaker Ramesh Awasthi has formally thanked Modi for Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a response to the attack, which aimed to bring peace to Shubham's soul. Shubham was killed when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lands in Srinagar, first trip since Operation Sindoor.
Controversy Ignites Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Operation Sindoor
Honoring Heroes: BSF's Brave Hearts of Operation Sindoor
COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Lauds Troops in Kashmir Post-Operation Sindoor
BJP's Agrawal Defends Operation Sindoor's Non-violent Strategy