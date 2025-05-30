Sanjeev Arora Takes Center Stage in Ludhiana West Bypoll
AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora filed his nomination for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, with party leaders including Arvind Kejriwal participating in a pre-filing roadshow. Kejriwal emphasized Arora's dedication to Ludhiana's development. The bypoll follows the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.
- Country:
- India
AAP's Sanjeev Arora officially entered the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll race by filing his nomination papers on Friday. The nomination was preceded by a high-profile roadshow in Ludhiana, featuring key party figures such as national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Addressing the crowd, Kejriwal highlighted the sweeping support AAP received in Punjab's 2022 assembly elections, asserting that Arora, a recognized industrialist in Ludhiana, is dedicated to local development. Kejriwal characterized Arora as the best choice for voters seeking progress over arrogance.
The bypoll, prompted by the passing of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, sees Arora competing against Congress' Bharat Bhushan Ashu. As rival rhetoric mounts, Kejriwal encourages voters to choose development, with the election scheduled for June 19.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sikh Industrialists and Haryana CM Foster Entrepreneurial Growth
Nilambur Bypoll Preparations Underway: Ensuring a Smooth Election Process
Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Political Showdown in Punjab
Kaliganj Bypoll Heats Up: West Bengal Awaits Crucial Vote
UDF Sets Conditions for Anvar's Entry Amidst Nilambur Bypoll Drama