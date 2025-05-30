Left Menu

Sanjeev Arora Takes Center Stage in Ludhiana West Bypoll

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora filed his nomination for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, with party leaders including Arvind Kejriwal participating in a pre-filing roadshow. Kejriwal emphasized Arora's dedication to Ludhiana's development. The bypoll follows the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

AAP's Sanjeev Arora officially entered the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll race by filing his nomination papers on Friday. The nomination was preceded by a high-profile roadshow in Ludhiana, featuring key party figures such as national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the crowd, Kejriwal highlighted the sweeping support AAP received in Punjab's 2022 assembly elections, asserting that Arora, a recognized industrialist in Ludhiana, is dedicated to local development. Kejriwal characterized Arora as the best choice for voters seeking progress over arrogance.

The bypoll, prompted by the passing of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, sees Arora competing against Congress' Bharat Bhushan Ashu. As rival rhetoric mounts, Kejriwal encourages voters to choose development, with the election scheduled for June 19.

