PM Modi's Bold Stand: India Unyielding Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Modi has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, emphasizing India's determination to confront terrorism. He vowed that no terrorist attack would go unanswered and highlighted India's self-reliance in defense. Modi cited Operation Sindoor's success and stressed the importance of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a stern address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong warning to Pakistan, condemning its alleged sponsorship of terrorism. He declared that India will respond forcefully to any terrorist attack, making it clear that both state and non-state actors will be held accountable, regardless of their location or support.

Speaking in Kanpur, PM Modi vowed that hollow nuclear threats from any adversary would not intimidate India. He asserted that India will not base its decisions on such threats and will view Pakistan's state and non-state actors with a unified approach, dismissing any ineffective strategies.

Highlighting India's strategic stance against terrorism, Modi outlined a decisive three-fold rule: every terrorist attack will receive a strong response, with timing and method determined by India's Armed Forces. He emphasized self-reliance in defense, referencing the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign as pivotal to India's growing strength.

Modi provided examples of indigenous military advancements, citing Operation Sindoor's demonstration of India's capability, where weapons like the BrahMos missile showcased their precision and impact. He reflected on India's past reliance on foreign nations for security, stressing the importance of self-sufficiency for national pride and autonomy.

Referring to past military actions, Modi mentioned operations targeting terror camps deep within Pakistan, highlighting the effectiveness and bravery of India's armed forces, which led to a request for ceasefire by Pakistan. He reiterated that Operation Sindoor's mission continues, cautioning enemies against underestimating India.

Before addressing the gathering, Modi met with the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, underscoring the personal impact of terrorism on Indian families and communities. He connected their outrage to the ongoing efforts against terrorism.

The Prime Minister was in Kanpur for the inauguration and foundation-stoning of 15 development projects valued at Rs 47,600 crores, which included the flagging off of a new Kanpur Metro corridor. (ANI)

