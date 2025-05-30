Left Menu

Trump Keeps U.S. General at NATO Helm Amid European Security Push

President Donald Trump has decided to maintain the traditional U.S. leadership role at NATO, despite urging European allies to assume greater security responsibilities. This decision came amidst internal discussions about redirecting U.S. military focus to Asia and homeland security, and potential troop reductions in Europe.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has chosen to maintain the established tradition of a U.S. general leading NATO, at least for now, despite calls for European allies to take on a larger security role. Three U.S. officials, a Western official, and a NATO source confirmed the decision, which Trump privately communicated to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Pentagon, White House, and NATO were unavailable for comment. However, the decision is likely to ease the concerns of European NATO allies and some of Trump's Republican colleagues. These parties had been worried that the administration's tough stance on Europe and skepticism about the Ukraine conflict could herald a quick withdrawal from America's military leadership role.

Officials acknowledge that the Trump administration's focus on Asia and homeland security is genuine. Discussions have included possible troop reductions in Europe, where approximately 80,000 U.S. personnel are stationed. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich is anticipated to be nominated for SACEUR and EUCOM positions. Trump's stance aligns with his administration's pressing Europe to increase its defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

