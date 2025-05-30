Assam's Controversial Arms License Policy: Security Measure or Political Strategy?

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the issuance of arms licenses to indigenous communities in sensitive regions along the state's international border. This decision underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding these communities amidst rising insecurities.

Addressing the media, Sarma highlighted constitutional provisions allowing the possession of arms under regulations. He emphasized the state's duty to ensure the security of its indigenous population, particularly in districts such as Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar, which host diverse communities including the migrant Bengali Muslim populace.

While opposition parties, including the Congress and AJP, have condemned the policy as a potential threat to Assam's peace and sociopolitical stability, Sarma dismissed these criticisms as habitual dissent from opposition fronts, urging the focus to remain on community security.

(With inputs from agencies.)