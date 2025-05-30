Assam's Controversial Arms License Policy: Security Measure or Political Strategy?
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a decision to issue arms licenses to indigenous people in sensitive areas for their security. This decision came after a state cabinet review, aiming to address longstanding demands. The move has faced criticism from opposition parties for potentially threatening regional peace.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the issuance of arms licenses to indigenous communities in sensitive regions along the state's international border. This decision underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding these communities amidst rising insecurities.
Addressing the media, Sarma highlighted constitutional provisions allowing the possession of arms under regulations. He emphasized the state's duty to ensure the security of its indigenous population, particularly in districts such as Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar, which host diverse communities including the migrant Bengali Muslim populace.
While opposition parties, including the Congress and AJP, have condemned the policy as a potential threat to Assam's peace and sociopolitical stability, Sarma dismissed these criticisms as habitual dissent from opposition fronts, urging the focus to remain on community security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DRDO Develops Indigenous Nanoporous Membrane for Sea Water Desalination in ICG Ships
Miss Canada Emma Morrison: Championing Indigenous Voices on the Global Stage
Controversy Intensifies as Opposition Demands Resignation of Madhya Pradesh Minister
Tharoor Leads Diplomatic Outreach Amid Opposition Discontent
Adani Group Partners with Sparton for Indigenous Sonobuoy Solutions