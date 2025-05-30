Questions Loom Over PM Modi's Women-Centric Speech in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Umang Singhar voiced sharp concerns ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bhopal. Modi is set to address a women-centric gathering on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Speaking to ANI, Singhar questioned the authenticity of promises under the Ladli Behna Yojana and cast doubt on the actual financial assistance offered to women's self-help groups, urging Modi to clarify these issues.

Singhar further criticized the BJP for focusing on image over real issues, citing the suspension of benefits under the Ujjwala Yojana and empty LPG cylinders. He raised questions about inflation, availability of urea, farmer incomes, and support for MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh. Accusing the government of reducing funds for MGNREGA and tribal welfare schemes, Singhar argued that the BJP had become a party of advertisements rather than addressing public sentiments.

The Congress leader also alleged disrespect toward women by the BJP government, referencing an incident involving a female army officer and a local minister's remark. He expressed skepticism over Modi's statements on women empowerment, questioning whether they align with the government's true actions. Modi is set to address the 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' at Jamboree Ground on May 31, with an expected turnout of around two lakh women from across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)