Diplomatic Friction: Cuba Rebukes U.S. Envoy

Cuba's foreign ministry has stepped up tensions with the United States by issuing a verbal warning to U.S. Chief of Mission Mike Hammer. The Cuban authorities accuse Hammer of urging citizens to commit crimes and challenging the country's constitutional order, actions they say violate diplomatic norms.

Hammer, who has been in Cuba for six months, has stirred controversy by meeting with political dissidents, angering the Cuban government. The U.S. State Department has stood by Hammer, stating that his activities align with America's foreign policy goals and hold the Cuban regime accountable.

As the diplomatic row intensifies, Cuba faces an economic crisis triggered by the U.S. embargo. Despite criticisms of Hammer, Cuba has yet to restrict his movements across the island, even as the Trump administration plans further sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)