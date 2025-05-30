Standoff at Peace Talks: Ukraine, Russia, and Next Steps Amid International Pressure

Ukraine is facing international pressure from both Moscow and Washington to move forward with peace talks with Russia. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's encouragement for a diplomatic resolution, Ukraine insists on seeing firm proposals from Russia before agreeing to further discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a clear agenda and precise preparations, citing skepticism towards Russia's intentions. Influential figures like U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham call for increased sanctions, doubting future negotiations will be fruitful amid ongoing tensions.

Meanwhile, Russia sets conditions on stopping NATO's expansion eastward. As both nations navigate diplomatic waters, expectations for constructive outcomes remain low, though efforts continue to engage Trump in their favor. The next round of talks in Istanbul may prove pivotal in this ongoing geopolitical struggle.

