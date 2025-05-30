Elon Musk's Farewell from the White House

On a day marked by farewells and reflections, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to senior adviser Elon Musk, who was concluding his official role at the White House. Despite this departure, Trump reassured that Musk will be a frequent visitor in the future.

In a joint appearance from the Oval Office, the camaraderie between the two prominent figures was evident. Trump seized the moment to commend Musk, stating, 'He's done a fantastic job,' reflecting on the impact of Musk's guidance during his tenure.

Musk's influence within the administration has been significant, with his innovative mindset contributing to numerous initiatives. As he steps down from his official duties, the anticipation of his frequent returns speaks volumes about the value placed on his insights by the administration.