Left Menu

Elon Musk's Farewell from the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump bid farewell to senior adviser Elon Musk on his last day at the White House, assuring that Musk will continue to visit frequently. Trump praised Musk's contributions during a joint appearance in the Oval Office, highlighting the fantastic work he has done.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:44 IST
Elon Musk's Farewell from the White House
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On a day marked by farewells and reflections, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to senior adviser Elon Musk, who was concluding his official role at the White House. Despite this departure, Trump reassured that Musk will be a frequent visitor in the future.

In a joint appearance from the Oval Office, the camaraderie between the two prominent figures was evident. Trump seized the moment to commend Musk, stating, 'He's done a fantastic job,' reflecting on the impact of Musk's guidance during his tenure.

Musk's influence within the administration has been significant, with his innovative mindset contributing to numerous initiatives. As he steps down from his official duties, the anticipation of his frequent returns speaks volumes about the value placed on his insights by the administration.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025